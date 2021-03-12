ARRI Appoints Stephan Schenk as GM, Global Sales & Solutions

MUNICH—ARRI has appointed Stephan Schenk to the newly created position of general manager global sales & solutions. He will report to Executive Board member Markus Zeiler. The company’s goal is to combine sales and service activities across all ARRI product groups and expand the systems business across all markets.

Schenk will be responsible for all the sales and service departments of the camera systems and lighting business units, including the ARRI System Group in Berlin. The regional managers from the Americas, China, East Asia Pacific, and EMEAI will report to Stephan Schenk.

In a company statement Zeiler said, “From day one, Stephan Schenk has guided the business activities of the ALEXA camera platform to great success and has developed the Camera Systems business unit for more than 10 years. The cornerstone was the system concept he initiated for cameras, lenses, components and interfaces. On behalf of ARRI, I would like to sincerely thank Stephan Schenk for his outstanding achievements and services to the company in recent years. We wish him every success in this new area of responsibility.”

Schenk said he is looking forward to the new challenges. “We have a comprehensive portfolio of camera and lighting systems and strive to combine our products and services in the best possible way for the benefit of our customers. In addition, we want to develop solutions for our customers that also consider the products of other manufacturers and partners. New challenges, such as virtual productions or IP-based workflows, can best be tackled in cross-product teams. These solutions are as multifaceted as the creative ideas of our customers.”

Schenk joined ARRI in 2009, as head of ARRI’s Business Unit Camera Systems. He was appointed to general manager of Arnold & Richter Cine Technik in 2014.