ARRI Adds Selected Pre-Owned Lighting Products To Used Equipment Program

MUNICH, Germany—ARRI has expanded its Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program, making selected pre-owned and refurbished lighting products available with a two-year warranty.

“We are excited to add lighting products to the ARRI Approved Certified Pre-Owned program,” said Stephan Schenk, management director of ARRI Cine Technick and general manager of global sales and solution for the company.

“With this additional tier to our lighting portfolio, we are providing a more cost-effective option to access our technology. It also gives educational institutions a great opportunity to provide high-quality equipment for their students.”

Under the ARRI Approved Certified Pre-Owed program, selected lamp heads undergo thorough assessments, are given careful overhauls during the refurbishing process and are tested in detail before they are approved for the program, the company said.

Mechanical defects are repaired, electrical and electronic components updated and worn-out parts replaced. The light source of each LED lighting fixture is checked against factory specifications and replaced if necessary, it said.

Each fixture also receives the latest firmware before the equipment goes through a final function test to ensure full functionality.

“Expanding the program to include lighting products was the logical next step after our initial success with the CPO program,” said Christian Richter, general manager of sales and solutions EMEAI and global manager of CPO at ARRI.

“We are delighted that we can now offer an even broader portfolio and give more creatives access to tools that will enable them to work their illumination magic,” he said.