Arqiva to support SNG for ESPN

UK-based telecommunications firm Arqiva is supporting ESPN’s distribution of World Cup coverage by providing the network with extensive SNG services. This includes two HD SNGs, two SD SNGs, one HD/SD production SNG truck, two TVROs and an HD flyaway. The SNGs, all fully crewed by Arqiva engineers, will move between venues uplinking news and information content for production and turnaround to ESPN’s global audience.



Jon Kirchner, executive vice president at Arqiva, said, “We are delighted that ESPN has chosen Arqiva to support their distribution of this prestigious sporting event to audiences around the world. By deploying the bulk of our extensive SNG fleet and personnel to South Africa, we are ensuring that our customers have direct access to the highest levels of Arqiva service throughout the tournament.”



With a fleet of SNG trucks and more than 100 earth stations at multiple teleports, Arqiva regularly enables the managed global delivery of live and special events like major football tournaments.