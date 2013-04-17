Arise Networks Launches New York News Broadcast Center Using NEP Studios Facility

PITTSBURGH —Global television network Arise Networks has a fully integrated production space equipped by NEP Studios in its New York news center.



The 401 Fifth Avenue facility delivers news, current events and entertainment programming to the United States, Europe and Africa. As of March 11, the facility broadcasts “Arise Entertainment 360” and talk show “Arise America.”



NEP Studios divided the facility into two 3,000-square-foot studios, one for the Arise Network and a second for an adjoining client already using the larger studio. NEP Studios designed and built two HD control rooms for their clients with multiple fiber patches connecting the control room and studio on the eighth floor with the newsroom and offices on the seventh floor. The fiber connectivity enables flexibility for broadcasting from the studio or from standup positions in the newsroom, as well as using live feeds in from Arise’s London broadcasting center.



“With a constant stream of live and breaking news, networks like Arise often need to change how and where they report information to their viewers, and require a great deal of flexibility from their studio facility. With these needs in mind, we tackled the challenge of creating a completely new studio from scratch in a very short time without disrupting the program in the studio next door,” said Barry Katz, senior vice president and general manager of NEP Studios.



Founded by African media leader Nduka Obaigbena, Arise aims to illuminate the experiences of underserved communities, particularly those displaced by the African diaspora. In addition to New York and London, the network will operate news centers in Johannesburg and Lagos, Nigeria, in addition to news bureaus in Washington, D.C., Brazil, Beijing, New Delhi and Los Angeles.



