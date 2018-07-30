Ariff Sidi Joins Verizon Digital Media Services as Chief Product Officer

LOS ANGELES — Verizon Digital Media Services, part of Oath, last week announced Ariff Sidi has joined the company as Chief Product Officer.

In his new role, Sidi oversees the global product portfolio of live and VOD delivery, monitoring and content delivery network services for broadcasters and content providers. He reports to Ralf Jacob, Oath’s head of Digital Media Services.

Ariff Sidi

Before joining Verizon Digital Media Services, Sidi was SVP of Digital Products and Platforms at Fox Network Group. There he helped conceptualize the broadcaster’s aggregated TV Everywhere product. He also managed the engineering and product team responsible for Fox’s national primetime live streaming product.

Sidi has also served in executive roles at The Walt Disney Company, EMEA; Disney ABC Television Group and Disney Interactive Media Group. He has authored several patents and received an Emmy Award for his engineering and product work on Disney ABC Television Group’s Full Episode Player platform.

“With my first-hand experience as a customer, I know that Verizon Digital Media Services has the most sophisticated IP video and content delivery platform available,” said Sidi.

More information is available on the Verizon Digital Media Services website.

