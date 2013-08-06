Archimedia adds support for additional mastering formats

Archimedia Technology has upgraded the Archimedia Reference Player to add support for additional mastering formats.

The Archimedia Reference Player is a software player that supports multiple vendors' formats, allowing users to view, test and measure archival-quality files on a standard HDTV and traditional SDI equipment.

Users are now able to play more mastering formats, including DPX, Digital Cinema, ProRes222 and ProRes4444, DVCPRO and H.264 master profiles, from one vendor-neutral player.

All of the new formats the Reference Player supports have been validated based on samples Archimedia received from members of SMPTE and the Association of Moving Image Archivists. Archimedia received samples made by all major vendors, as well as open-source FFmpeg in SD, HD, 2K and 4K.

The Archimedia Reference Player is designed so that users can open several instances of the player simultaneously with a single license to compare master format results from all vendors' equipment. This capability is important for QC engineers, creative titles approving releases and manufacturers designing new products, such as Ultra HDTVs and home players, JPEG 2000 and other encoders.