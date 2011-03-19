APT to introduce next-generation IP audio codec

APT will introduce the WorldCast Horizon NextGen at the 2011 NAB Show. The IP audio codec features APT’s new SmartIP package of advanced IP techniques, which includes its SureStream technology. SureStream enables broadcasters to obtain the audio quality and link reliability traditionally associated with T1 links using less-expensive public internet connections such as ADSL, wireless 3G and 4G, LAN, WAN and WiFi.

Designed for use in studio transmitter links (STL), studio networking and remote/OB applications, the APT codec portfolio includes a wide range of stereo and multichannel units that can be deployed as a simple STL or a large-scale IP audio network.

In addition to the functionality offered by SmartIP, the WorldCast Horizon NextGen offers algorithms including enhanced apt-X and linear as standard, dual IP ports, audio backup, redundant power supplies and a competitive price.

See APT at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C750.