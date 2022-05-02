Application Deadline for SMPTE Student Grants & Scholarships is May 10

Students who want to jumpstart careers in the field of Media & Entertainment Technology have until Tuesday May 10 to submit their application for SMPTE grants and scholarships to get industry recognition and a chance to win $5,000.

SMPTE is currently accepting applications for three student programs, each designed to help further the careers of SMPTE Student Members:

Student Paper Award recognizes an outstanding paper prepared and submitted by an SMPTE Student Member. The winning paper will be published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, and the author(s) will be recognized at SMPTE's Annual Awards Gala in Hollywood in October.

The Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship offers $5,000 toward the cost of tuition to help students further their studies in motion picture and television technology. The scholarship is open to SMPTE Student Members who are full-time students enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college or university.

The Luff Media Technology Grant is a new student opportunity intended to support individuals who wish to pursue a career in media technology.

For more information, visit www.smpte.org/opportunities-for-students.