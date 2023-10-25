Apple TV+ Hikes Prices to $9.99 a Month in U.S.

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Apple is following in the footsteps of other major streaming service providers by dramatically increasing the subscription price of its streaming service.

In the U.S. the monthly sub fee for new and existing subs has jumped from $6.99 to $9.99. The annual price has also increased from $69 to $99.

The company also is imposing price hikes on Apple Arcade, which is increasing in price from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month in the U.S. and Apple News+, which is going from $9.99 per month to $12.99 per month in the U.S.

Apple launched Apple TV+ service at $4.99 a month in 2019 and increased it to $6.99 in October of 2022.

The move comes as Netflix, Disney and others have announced price increases to improve the service’s finances and to boost ad revenues by pushing less affluent users into their lower cost ad-supported tiers.

Apple is the only one of the major streaming players who does not as yet have an ad-supported option.