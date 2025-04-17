Netflix Reports Strong Q1 Revenue, Operating Income

Netflix reported generally positive results for Q1 2015 with revenue up 13% YoY to $10.543 billion and operating income growing by 27% to $3.347 billion. Both were ahead of the streamers guidance due to slightly higher subscription and ad revenue and the timing of expenses.

Earnings per share hit $6.61.

The earnings topped Wall Street expectations and investors reacted generally positively to the news with the stock up 3.03% in afterhours trading at 7:10 p.m. ET.

This was the first quarter of Netflix’s new policy of not reporting quarterly subscriber counts.

In the U.S. and Canada, growth was slower, with revenue up 9% to $4.617 billion.

The company touted the progress it is making in expanding its ad business, which along with price hikes, has become a key component of its future growth plans, but provided few specifics.

“As we deliver more value to members, we refine our plans and pricing to improve monetization to drive investment in future service improvements,” it said. “Our ads plan allows us to offer lower price points for consumers while creating an additional revenue and profit stream for our business. We continue to make progress building our ads business. We remain on track to reach sufficient scale with our member base in all ads countries in 2025, and we expect to continue to grow our ads membership from this strong base in the future.”

It also touted the reach of its audience, which it pegged at more than 700 million globally.

The company reiterated its guidance for 2025 despite recent economic and stock market turmoil

“We continue to forecast 2025 revenue of $43.5B-$44.5B, which assumes healthy member growth, higher subscription pricing and a rough doubling of our ad revenue, partially offset by F/X net of hedging,” it said in a letter to shareholders. “We’re still targeting a 29% operating margin for 2025 based on F/X rates as of January 1, 2025. There’s been no material change to our overall business outlook since our last earnings report, although at current F/X rates (with the recent weakness of the US dollar relative to most other currencies), we’re currently tracking above the mid-point of our 2025 revenue guidance range.”