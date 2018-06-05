Apple Gives Developers tvOS 12 Preview

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Apple this week began giving developers a preview of its tvOS 12 operating system, which adds to Apple TV 4K support for Dolby Atmos audio, new features to make it easier to access shows and movies and aerial shots from space.

The preview is available to members of the Apple Developer Program online. Apple plans to make tvOS 12 available as a software update for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV fourth generation in the fall.

According to Apple, by fall iTunes will be the home of the largest collection of Dolby Atmos-supported movies. With tvOS 12, Apple TV 4K will be the only streaming player to be Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certified, Apple said.

Charter Communications this week announced it will begin offering Apple TV 4K later in the year, providing nearly 50 million households to live channels and on-demand programs via a new Spectrum TV app on their Apple TV 4K, iPhone and iPad devices. The new Spectrum TV app integrates with Siri and the Apple TV App, according to Apple.

Among the new features available via tvOS 12 are:

Single sign-on for Apple TV and iOS to access all video apps available via a cable subscription;

Simplified authentication requiring no sign-on based on Apple TV detecting a user’s broadband network;

4K HDR shots from space taken by NASA astronauts;

Secure AutoFill passwords from iPhone and iPad to Apple TV to sign in to Apple TV apps;

Automatic addition of the Apple TV Remote to the Control Center on iPhone or iPad for Apple TV users;

Apple TV control from systems like Control4, Crestron and Savant with support for Siri voice search and control.

