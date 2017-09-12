Apple Intros Apple TV 4K
CUPERTINO, CALIF.—Among the new products that debuted at Apple’s event at the newly open Steve Jobs Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 12, was the Apple TV 4K, a next-gen video streamer that supports 4K resolutions as well as HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. Starting at $179, Apple TV 4K will begin selling on Sept. 15 and become officially available on Sept. 22.
For more details, read the complete story on TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox