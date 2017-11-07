Aperi Opens London Office to Serve EMEA Region

CAMARILLO, CALIF.—IP media processing company Aperi is putting its stake in the ground in London. The company’s second office outside of the U.S.—following a previously established office in Melbourne, Australia—will serve the EMEA region.

Cesare Camparada

Aperi has also announced that Cesare Camparada will be the senior market development and technology manager for EMEA. Camparada joins Aperi with 15 years of experience in the broadcast and media technology industry with previous technical sales and account management roles at V-Nova.

Aperi reports that it has seen expansion of its EMEA operations following a number of customer deployments as more operators continue to adopt IP technology. The company’s new EMEA office will provide support to local users as they transition away from hardware-dependent systems to completely software-based production networks.