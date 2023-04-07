Apantac To Feature More I/O, New NDI Support For T# Multiviewer At NAB Show

BEAVERTON, Ore.—Apantac will show the latest enhancements to its T# Multiviewer at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The company has added support for up to 128 inputs and 16 outputs to the T# Multiviewer. The addition of inputs and outputs is accomplished with the new multiviewer’s new cascading feature that allows users to cascade two 4RU frames together for larger system installations, the company said.

The company also has added support for NDI, which enables the multiviewer to interface with video devices via an IP network. The addition of NDI support means users can now mix and match a variety of signal types, including SDI, HDMI, IP and NDI, for multi-image display processing and monitoring on a single or multiple displays without any external conversion, it said.

The T# Multiviewer is a flexible, cost-effective solution offering a high degree of versatility. The solution allows users to build the multiviewer they need by choosing from a selection of input and output boards, the company said.

The multiviewer supports HDMI 2.0/1.4, 12G/3G/HD/SD SDI, CVBS, H.264 and NDI. Output support up to UHD includes: HDMI 2.0/1.4 for 2160/1080P, and up to 12G SDI, it said.

T#’s high bandwidth universal mid-plane architecture allows any type of future format to be added by plugging in a new hot swappable input board. T# supports third-party routers and production switchers and uses a flexible and simple skin technology that allows users to customize their on-screen display of graphics including: borders, labels, fonts, tally LEDs, clock faces, logos, embedded audio, discrete audio meters and audio/video alarms. Video windows on the display may include multiple labels with support for UMD, OMD, IMD and standalone labels, it said.

See Apantac at NAB Show booth N2038.