Apantac Launches New Production Multiviewers at IBC 2012

PORTLAND, ORE.—Apantac will launch the new TAHOMA MiniQ and CRESCENT MicroQ multiviewers at IBC 2012 in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11. Both new cost-effective and innovative multiviewers are ideal for space restrictive applications including OB Vans and in-studio multi-image display monitoring.

Apantac TAHOMA-MiniQ



The TAHOMA MiniQ is a compact Multiviewer that accepts and auto-detects composite, SD, HD, and 3G-SDI signals and supports DVI / HDMI, and SDI outputs. The TAHOMA MiniQ displays embedded audio meters and supports the TSL protocol over IP and serial. It can be used as a standalone quad-split Multiviewer or expanded to a full system where up to eight hot-swappable TAHOMA-Mini-Q modules can be combined in a 3RU rack frame with hot swappable redundant power supplies. The MiniQ modules cascade feature allows displaying from 4 to 32 windows per monitor.

The CRESCENT MicroQ is an extremely compact fixed quad-split Multiviewer with full-screen capability that can be easily mounted onto the rear of a high resolution display. It also accepts and auto-detects Composite, SD, HD, and 3G-SDI signals and supports DVI / HDMI, and SDI outputs. This little unit displays embedded audio meters and support the TSL protocol over IP. Its power consumption is very low (12W) and it is completely silent (fan less).

A typical OB or studio monitoring set up with both the TAHOMA MicroQ and CRESCENT MiniQ includes: TAHOMA MicroQ units for the Director wall, Production Assistant positions and CRESCENT MiniQ units for Camera Control, SloMo/VTR, Audio or Technical manager position. MiniQ is used whenever more than four windows per display are required, or layout flexibility, clocks, etc. are needed.

When combined with an SDI matrix of your choice, a Tally & Label management system with control capabilities such as the TSL Tallyman, users can use the TAHOMA MiniQ and CRESCENT MicroQ as a fully functional OB Van or Studio monitoring package.

Apantac will be at stand 7.K21.