AP Appoints New Director of Business Development, Video

LONDON— The Associated Press has appointed Chris Waiting as director of business development Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.



Waiting will join the EMEA and Asia management team and will support Daisy Veerasingham, head of AP’s video business. He will develop new markets and extend AP content into mobile and emerging digital media in markets like the Middle East.



Prior to joining AP, Waiting served as chief of staff to the chief operating officer and head of strategy for the operations division at the BBC. He drove the development and launch of The Space, a digital arts platform in partnership with Arts Council England and helped launch YouView. He has also worked for children’s TV producer HIT Entertainment and as a strategy consultant at Burlington and Deloitte.



“In 2010 AP embarked on a two year, multimillion-dollar upgrade of its video business transforming newsgathering, production and distribution to high definition. With this upgrade complete and new platforms such as AP Video Hub enabling us to deliver breaking news to newspapers and digital publishers, we are now looking at the next phase of evolution for AP’s business,” Veerasingham said. “Waiting’s appointment will ensure that we continue to innovate and remain focused on the ever-evolving needs of our customers.”



