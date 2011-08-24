AntonBauer to Provide On-Site Support at 2012 Summer Games



LONDON: Anton/Bauer said it will offer 24/7 on-site support for broadcasters throughout the 2012 Summer Olympic games. Company experts will be in London to provide customer service and support.



Beginning one week prior to the opening ceremonies, Anton/Bauer staff arrive in London. As part of this support infrastructure, company representatives will be stationed in and around the International Broadcast Center, supplying broadcasters with on-call, 24/7 access to products, repair, service and support.



