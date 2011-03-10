Anton/Bauer offers new power solution for Apple MacBooks

At the 2011 NAB Show, Anton/Bauer will introduce the QRC-MBPA Gold Mount outboard power solution for Apple MacBook computers used by ENG crews editing in the field.

The company said MacBook users who are on location or working on remote productions can connect to longer-lasting battery options via the new QRC-MBPA. When additional power is required and an AC wall adapter or adequate power source is not available, production and broadcast professionals using a MacBook, MacBook Pro and/or MacBook Air can employ their compatible Anton/Bauer power sources with the QRC-MBPA Gold Mount power solution, which easily connects to the computer via Apple’s MagSafe Airline Adapter (sold separately). Once the power on the Anton/Bauer battery is depleted, the computer seamlessly switches to its own internal battery without the loss of data.

