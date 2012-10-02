Anton/Bauer names new leader

Anton/Bauer, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, has announced that Dan Fitzpatrick is its new president. As the new head of the business unit, Fitzpatrick will focus on driving new markets with the latest power solutions.

With more than 25 years in the healthcare technology industry, Fitzpatrick is well-versed in the field and has a keen understanding of what’s required to ensure Anton/Bauer’s success. He has held leadership roles in many North American healthcare technology companies, where he gained extensive skills in building and managing sales groups. Fitzpatrick holds a BAS from the University of Wisconsin.