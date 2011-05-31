AntonBauer Intros New Mounting Plate for Gold Mount



Anton/Bauer has added a new item to its catalog of camera battery hardware, the Matrix Cheese Plate. The new mounting bracket is designed to be used in connection with the company’s Gold Mount products on Panasonic’s AG-AF100 camcorders; Sony’s PMW-F3 camera; the RED Epic; and Canon’s EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D, and EOS digital SLR cameras.



“Anton/Bauer has remained successful by continuing to develop power solutions and accessories for the industry’s top cameras,” said Shin Minowa, Anton/Bauer’s vice president of marketing and business development. “After 40 years of business, we remain committed to bringing innovative products to market for today’s cameramen.”



The Matrix Cheese Plate works with 15 mm or 19 mm systems, with clamp kits sold separately. It may also be used with many support rigs, including those from Cinevate, Shape, Redrock Micro and Genus.



Anton/Bauer is a Vitec Group Brand.



