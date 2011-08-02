ANO Sports Broadcasting selects Snell Sirius routers, Kahuna switchers for 2014 Winter Games

Russia's ANO Sports Broadcasting (Panorama) production company is building the Snell Sirius routers and Kahuna multiformat production switchers into the platform that will provide TV, radio, Internet and photographic coverage of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

During the games and other high-profile sports events in Sochi, Snell systems installed across a fleet of OB vans will support delivery of a national HD signal to millions of viewers across Russia. The systems integrator for the ANO/Panorama project is CJSC Sony Electronics, which is providing a turnkey solution consisting of 12 OB vans, including five 10-camera vehicles, four 16-camera units and three 24-camera OB trucks.

Snell has been selected by ANO Sports Broadcasting (Panorama), an autonomous non-profit organization founded by OJSC Channel One, FGUP VGTRK, OJSC NTV-PLUS, and the RIA Novosti news agency to provide Sirius routers and Kahuna 360 production switchers for all OB vehicles tendered for the 2014 Winter Games.