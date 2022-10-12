AMV Equips Eclipse Production Truck With Bridge Technologies VB400 Probe

All Mobile Video (AMV) has outfitted its Eclipse production truck with Bridge Technologies’ VB440 IP monitoring and analysis probe. The AMV Eclipse employs a Cisco leaf-spine network architecture based on SMPTE ST 2022-7 to provide complete redundancy and will incorporate both 4K and HDR production capabilities, Bridge Technologies said.

The Bridge Technologies VB440 sits at the heart of the truck, making it possible to monitor, analyze and visualize all high-bitrate broadcast media content as defined by the SMPTE ST 2110 and ST2022-6 standards, it said.

The VB440 supports HD, 4K, SDR, HDR and combinations of immersive audio, making it possible for AMV engineering and production teams to monitor all layers of media transport continuously on both redundancy layers in real time. The device is especially beneficial because it facilitates both technical network engineering and creative decisions in the moment, the company said.

The VB400 can be accessed by multiple users via their own, customizable HTML-5 browser- based layouts. As a result, the unit takes up much less rack and desk space. Other attractive qualities for mobile facility applications include its lower energy draw and bundling of multiple functions that normally would require individual devices, it said.

The VB440 offers a range of audio and video scopes, including HDR preview on SDR screens and 5.1/7.1 audio review across stereo as well as JPEG XS analysis and signal generation for greater setup efficiencies. The probe offers operators and engineers the deep insight needed to ensure error-free delivery of live and recorded broadcasts, according to the company.

“The VB440 probe has become the ‘go to’ tool on the truck before and during any live production,” said AMV technical supervisor Paul Butkiewicz. “We use it to sweep and compare all the devices for errors across both redundancy layers to assure device, QSFP and signal flow integrity, both before the truck rolls out of the bay and during live productions.”

“Because the Eclipse covers high-profile events, it’s critical to know when errors occur on any of our sources and remote feeds, through the use of notifications and alarms. We’ve been really impressed with the ease of integration of the VB440 and how seamlessly it has worked in our NMOS environment.”

Bridge Technologies' U.S. business partner 2110 Solutions consulted AMV and sold the VB440 to the mobile production facilities company.