AMPAS Invites SMPTE Members to Serve on Science and Technology Council

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. —Four members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers— Wendy Aylsworth, Douglas Greenfield, Rob Hummel, and Beverly Pasterczyk — have accepted invitations to join the Science and Technology Council of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



The AMPAS Science and Technology Council was created in 2003 in response to the growth in digital motion picture technology. The council’s activities are focused on industry problem-solving and research projects, preserving the history of motion picture technology and education about the role of technology in moviemaking.



“We are very proud that four of the five new additions to the Academy’s Science and Technology Council are SMPTE members, and we look forward to seeing their impact on the future of motion picture technology,” said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange.



Wendy Aylsworth is senior vice president of technology for Warner Bros. Technical Operations, where she oversees the establishment of new technologies for Warner Bros. production divisions. She formerly was a member of the Walt Disney feature animation department. She is the first woman president of SMPTE, as well as a SMPTE Fellow.



Douglas Greenfield, a returning member of the council, is senior director of content services at Dolby Laboratories. An active academy member, Greenfield served as a Sound Branch governor for six years and in 2003 earned the John A. Bonner Medal of Commendation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy. He is also a SMPTE Fellow and is the 2012 recipient of the Samuel L. Warner Memorial Medal.



Rob Hummel, also a returning council member, began his career at Technicolor Laboratories and joined Douglas Trumbull's visual effects company during the making of “Blade Runner.” Hummel has served as senior vice president of production technology at Warner Bros.; worked in postproduction, animation and Imagineering at Walt Disney Studios; headed animation technology at DreamWorks; and helped launch digital cinema units at Technicolor and Sony. He has been a member of SMPTE since 1980 and is currently president of the digital media company Group 47.



Beverly Pasterczyk began her career with Kodak as a developmental engineer specializing in process technologies and is now the regional technical director for the Americas for Kodak's Entertainment Imaging Division. A SMPTE Fellow, Pasterczyk has served as a SMPTE author, a section manager/officer and a governor representing the Hollywood region.