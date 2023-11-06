AMP Creative Deploys EditShare Solutions for Cloud Transition

BOSTON, Mass.—EditShare has announced that it was selected by AMP Creative to implement a new cloud-based system for remote work.

With offices in Dallas and Seattle, AMP Creative uses video to create corporate learning and training programs.

In developing the new system, the companies said that AMP Creative wanted to be able to make better use of its growing archive of content and elements and to provide better support for its designers in ways that would allow them to manage work in progress and create deliverables as well as providing secure archiving.

AMP Creative has used EditShare storage solutions for some years to manage its media. More recently AMP Creative moved most of its IT into the cloud.

For the new project, AMP Creative turned to EditShare to provide the same transition to the cloud for media workflows.

To achieve that goal, EditShare used FLEX, which is the EditShare workflow and asset management platform for the cloud. It mirrors precisely the functionality of EditShare’s FLOW which AMP Creative already used to manage content and projects.

EditShare FLEX was deployed to manage all content storage within AMP Creative’s existing AWS account, moving material between EBS and S3 storage tiers as required, and accelerating file transfers using CloudDat from EditShare partners Data Expedition.

The deployment accommodated the fact that editors work at remote locations, using Adobe Premiere Pro. Projects and bins are created centrally in EditShare FLEX, and high quality proxies are transferred to the edit workstations. Once packages are completed they are rendered against the original media in the cloud. As a result, AMP Creative was able to shut down its traditional server room, a significant saving for the business.

“The pandemic, and the changes in business requirements it created, were transformational for many businesses,” said Ofelia Yánez, president at AMP Creative. “Working with EditShare we were able to come up with a fresh way of working which kept our teams doing what they do best – creating stunning, innovative, engaging content – while allowing us to transform our business, reducing our footprint in real estate and carbon emissions.”

Stephen Tallamy, CTO at EditShare added that "It’s clear that we are moving on from the first phase of seeing the cloud as some sort of magic bullet. Now we are creating tailored solutions that use the best of technologies wherever they are housed, to create workflows and environments that really meet the needs of our users. At EditShare we continue to develop the tools and functionality that allow us to get the best out of remote and hybrid working, and the implementation for AMP Creative is a great example of the power we can bring.”

The project was completed in association with US channel partner, TM Television.

For further information on all EditShare solutions, please visit the website at www.editshare.com