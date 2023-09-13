AMG’s Local Now Launches 18 CBS Fast Channels

ATLANTA—The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now has announced a new agreement with CBS that will add 18 CBS Fast channels.

The launch expands Local Now’s local news footprint with the launch of 14 free ad-supported television (FAST) channels from CBS Stations. In addition to this local news content, Local Now has added to its lineup CBS News Streaming; CBS Sports Golazo Network, a 24/7 streaming channel dedicated to soccer; as well as channels featuring CBS Media Ventures’ Inside Edition, the nation’s top-rated syndicated newsmagazine; and Dabl, a network that features programming from the libraries of popular, lifestyle experts.

“Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news, so this partnership with CBS – a trusted local news source for millions of Americans – was an undeniable match,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “And with the addition of CBS News and CBS Sports Golazo Network, we’re simultaneously able to expand our entertainment content offering for our audience. We’re excited for what’s ahead with our great partners at CBS.”

As part of the launch, CBS Stations reported that the minutes streamed by these channels are up 61 percent so far this year compared to the same period in 2022; and the last 12 months are the 12 biggest months since CBS became the first station group to stream local news in 2018.

The CBS local news channels include: