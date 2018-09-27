American Society of Cinematographers Opens Nominations for ASC Awards Competition

LOS ANGELES-- The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) is accepting submissions for the television competition during its 33rd Annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement In Cinematography, on Feb. 9, 2019, in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland. The ceremony will also celebrate the ASC’s 100th anniversary.

The three TV awards categories include:

Episode of a Television Series – Commercial (half hour and one hour).

Episode of a Television Series – Non-Commercial (half hour and one hour).

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for TV.

The deadline to enter is Nov. 5 by 5 p.m. (PT).

To qualify, shows must have a premiere broadcast date in the United States between

Nov. 1, 2017, and Oct. 31, 2018. Entry forms can be downloaded at here on the ASC website.

In addition to the TV awards, the ASC gala in February will recognize the year’s best feature film cinematography, as well as lifetime honorees.

For a complete timeline of the 33rd ASC Awards, visit this link.

Please visit the award website for more information.