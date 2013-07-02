Amedia launches pay TV channels in Russia with Harris Broadcast

Moscow-based Amedia, a Russian TV and film production company, has launched two channels in Russia: Amedia Premium and Amedia 1, both simulcasted in HD and SD. The two new channels, along with the existing Amedia 2 channel, are distributed nationally through cable, satellite and IPTV operators. To bring the new channels to air, Amedia is building a new broadcast production facility based on a bespoke Harris Broadcast file-based workflow system. On the project, Harris Broadcast is working closely with local systems integrator RTV RTC.

The new facility incorporates nine Versio systems, providing full redundancy for the four channels plus one extra channel that supports preview functions throughout the broadcast production center.

Harris Broadcast’s ADC automates the four channels along with the preview channel, running a list redundancy function to ensure complete on air reliability.

A large Harris Broadcast Selenio media convergence platform installation will provide all encoding (MPEG-2/H.264), file transcoding and audio processing requirements throughout the facility. Other Harris Broadcast components include a Platinum router, 6800+ distribution equipment and MSA-100 multisource analyzers for monitoring H.264 transport streams. QuiC Pro software handles file-based QC of content, while the company’s Invenio Motion media asset management system controls the movement of file-based content throughout the entire workflow.

Renowned Russian film and television producer Alexander Akopov founded Amedia in 2002. To launch the new channels, Amedia signed multiyear agreements with HBO, Showtime Networks Inc., CBS Broadcasting Inc., Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox Film Corporation, Starz and other networks and studios. The first season of new Amedia channels will includes 40 TV series premieres totaling 30 hours a week.