AMC Theaters to Offer Screenings of NBC’s Live Olympics Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn.—As movie theaters continue to struggle to maintain profitability, they're looking at new ways to fill seats. AMC, the nation’s largest theater chain, is adding an arrow to its quiver in the battle to attract new moviegoers by announcing this week that it will host NBC’s live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.

Although ithe lineup doesn't include the opening and closing ceremonies (often the highest rated shows during the two-week event), select daytime hours of NBCUniversal’s live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be shown in approximately 160 AMC locations nationwide, starting July 27 and running through Aug. 11. Tickets will be available for purchase through AMC and Fandango this summer.

The theater offering is part of what NBC promises to be unprecedented coverage of the 2024 Olympics. “Paris 2024 will have more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics, and in a Summer Games first for Peacock, the service will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, for over 5,000 hours of live coverage,” the company said this week. Numerous NBCU cable networks and Spanish-network Telemundo will also carry coverage.

On March 29, an NBCUniversal promotional trailer for its coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics will begin to run in AMC theatres nationwide.

“The Olympic Games always provide a wonderful, shared experience, and this summer communities across the country will have the opportunity to cheer for Team USA or their own hometown hero in local AMC Theatres,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics. “The afternoon broadcasts on NBC will offer many of the most compelling live moments from Paris, and we believe these gatherings will fuel overall enthusiasm for the Games.”

“We are excited to extend NBC’s daily live coverage of the Paris Olympic Games to AMC Theatres across the country, allowing fans to gather and watch the drama, intrigue, and spectacle of the Summer Games this July,” said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO, AMC Theatres.