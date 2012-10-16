AmberFin Makes Appointments to Sustain U.S. Growth

BASINGSTOKE, U.K.– The company’s Vice President of Technology, Simon Adler, has relocated to AmberFin's U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles, where he is responsible for the technical direction of products in the U.S. market.



Chad Rounsavall has been promoted to AmberFin’s vice president of U.S. Sales. In this position, he will be responsible for developing and managing sales strategy. Rounsavall has 20 years' qualifying experience in the broadcast industry, including work with Avid Technology.



Michael Wright was also appointed the new director of key accounts. Wright will be responsible for sales strategy to key customers and U.S. channel program. A senior sales executive with experience in the high-end entertainment technology markets, Wright also worked at Avid Technology, where he was director of enterprise accounts for broadcast.



Dietrich Cohn will now serve as AmbverFin’s application sales engineer for North America. Cohn is responsible for pre-sales, deployment and training, and supporting relationships with major networks, motion picture studios and broadcasters. He has worked for a decade in the broadcast industry, most recently for Signiant as a senior pre- and post-sales engineer. Cohn has also held senior sales engineering positions with Ortiva Wireless and Compuware.



By adding Simon's technical expertise with broadcast workflow solutions, Chad and Michael's proven sales track record and industry-wide connections, and Dietrich's customer relationship skills to our talented US team, we are ready to take our company to the next level," said CEO Jeremy Deaner.







