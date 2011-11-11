AmberFin Expands With New Appointments



BASINGSTOKE, ENGLAND: AmberFin announced that a number of technical and product management broadcast professionals have joined the company’s fast growing teams in EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions.



In EMEA, Tamas Vass has joined AmberFin as the company’s new sales and partner director. Tamas’ primary responsibility is to support AmberFin’s EMEA-based channel partners to maximize sales of iCR, AmberFin’s flagship family of software products. Tamas was most recently European sales director for Image Systems (formerly Digital Vision). Prior to this, Tamas held senior sales positions with Clear-Com, Leitch and Harris.



Ben Davenport has also recently joined AmberFin as software product manager. In this position, he is responsible for creating and delivering the lifecycle plan for AmberFin iCR’s features and functionality. Before joining AmberFin, Ben was Hamonic’s solutions marketing manager. Prior to that, he held a number of technical marketing positions at Omneon before its acquisition by Harmonic.



AmberFin appointed Jean-Pierre Bousquet as applications sales executive for the Asia Pacific Region, based in Singapore. In this position, he is responsible for pre-sales, deployment and training and customer care. Bousquet joined AmberFin from Pixelmetrix, where he was worldwide support and services manager, and Avid Technology where, for over a decade, he held several senior engineering and support positions.



In the Americas region, AmberFin has recently recruited Ben Higley as applications sales engineer. A bilingual engineer with a background in television automation, newsgathering, and customer service management with companies such as VCI Solutions, MediaFLO and Harris, Higley is now responsible for pre-sales, engineering and customer care in one of AmberFin’s fastest growing markets.



