AmberFin Appoints JB&A as U.S. Distribution Partner

BASINGSTOKE, ENGLAND—AmberFin has appointed Jeff Burgess and Associates as a distribution partner in the United States.



Under the terms of the agreement, AmberFin’s iCR range of media ingest, transcoding and quality control solutions are now available to JB&A’s network of certified resellers.



They will market and sell the iCR family of products throughout the country, which will help to expand the company’s reach in North America and reinforce the company's commitment to its growing customer base throughout in the region.



“Thanks to their market and technology expertise in IT, broadcast and other vertical sectors, JB&A will help us open up new opportunities and new markets for AmberFin in North America,” said AmberFin CEO Jeremy Deaner.