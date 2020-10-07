Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Adds On-Demand Replay to Broadcast

SEATTLE—Amazon Prime Video is ready to kickoff its fourth season of broadcasting the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” game, with some new additions to its broadcast presentation.

Debuting for the Oct. 8 game between the Chicago Bears and the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prime Video’s presentation of TNF is giving fans more control to access stats and replays, as well as how they want to listen to the broadcast.

Prime’s TNF coverage includes X-Ray, which offers real-time access to live stats and key insights. New to X-Ray this season is an interactive in-game on-demand replay experience, which enables fans to re-watch plays from throughout the game in real-time, providing more information on players involved in the play, additional NextGen statistics, as well as trivia. This replay feature is immediately available on all Fire TV, Android and iOS devices, and will be available on web browsers later in the season.

Viewers will also have the choice of how—or more precisely, who—they listen to the game as well. Prime Video is producing multiple announcer options for TNF in addition to the default Fox broadcast featuring Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Other options include Hannah Storm and Andrea Kramer; a “Scout’s Feed” with former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah with sports podcast, radio and TV host Joy Taylor; and the Fox Deportes Spanish-language broadcast for Prime Video members in the U.S. and Mexico.

In addition to these new features for the actual broadcast, Prime Video has announced new content to go along with its TNF coverage, including the second season of the “NFL Next” analysis show and multiple new shows that will be available exclusively on the streaming platform Twitch.

“We know these are unusual times, and have developed a wall-to-wall lineup of exclusive features and original content from across Amazon that prioritizes real-time data and insights, provides expert analysis and gives fanatic and casual football fans alike access to more games, more talent and more options than ever before,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video at Amazon.

The Oct. 8 broadcast on the Chicago Bears vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be available on Prime Video and Twitch, as well as on traditional Fox stations.