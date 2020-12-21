Amazon Prime Sets Broadcast Crews for NFL Christmas Games

SEATTLE—Amazon Prime Video is set for a NFL-focused Christmas week, announcing a slew of original programming and its own broadcast teams for a pair of NFL games that will be available over its Prime Video and Twitch streaming platforms.

Prime Video and Twitch will broadcast both the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints game on Friday, Dec. 25, and the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Saturday, Dec. 26.

While Fox Sports and its crew of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink are serving as the default broadcast for the Vikings-Saints game, Prime Video will offer alternate audio feeds featuring Hannah Storm and Andrea Kramer or Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah and Joy Taylor. Prime members will be able to switch audio feeds through settings on their device and by selecting their broadcast of choice.

The 49ers-Cardinals game, which was previously announced as a Prime Video exclusive except for the teams’ local markets, will be called by Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Sherree Burruss.

Cari Champion, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Von Miller are also going to be announcing a live stream of the Vikings-Saints game on Twitch, while Champion, Andrew Hawkins and Chris Long will handle the Twitch stream of the 49ers-Cardinals.

Prime Video’s broadcasts of the NFL games will also include special features like NextGen Stats and on-demand replays from X-Ray.

These games and special broadcasts are part of a week-long slate of programming that Amazon Prime Video is calling “NFL Holiday Blitz.” Programming will consist of original content airing across Prime Video, Twitch and social media starting Monday, Dec. 21, and running through the 49ers-Cardinals games on Dec. 26.