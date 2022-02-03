Amazon Fire TV to Feature NBCU Winter Olympic Coverage

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal has announced that it is partnering with Amazon Fire TV to launch a one-stop user experience for its Winter Olympic Coverage from February 2 to February 20.

The landing page on Fire TV will make it easy for users to immerse themselves in NBCUniversal’s 2,800+ hours of Winter Olympics coverage, the companies said.

“NBCUniversal sees great value in placing bespoke Olympic destinations and next-generation experiences on our partners’ platforms,” said Matt Bond, chairman, content distribution, NBCUniversal. “These experiences generate ultimate value for all involved, driving dramatic increases in viewership and fan engagement with our coverage of live sporting events. We look forward to combining Amazon Fire TV’s best-in-class capabilities with the world’s greatest sporting event, delivering our viewers thousands of hours of 2022 Winter Olympics programming.”

NBCUniversal will present more than 2,800 hours of Winter Olympics coverage across its platforms, including Peacock which will stream all live coverage as well as full-event replays, curated clips and virtual channels, all of which will be accessible from Fire TV.

“Our goal is to provide the ultimate fan experience on Fire TV that enables every customer to never miss a moment of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games,” said Charlotte Maines, director, Fire TV. “We’re making it easier for customers to browse and click into their must-see events and viewers can simply use their voice to find start times, ways to watch, or specific events – just say, ’Alexa, play the Olympics on Peacock.’”

NBCU had partnered with Roku during the Summer Olympics in 2021 but turned to Fire TV for the Winter Olympics.

The partnership means that Fire TV users can easily access live and on-demand content airing on NBCUniversal networks and streaming on Peacock with a dedicated Fire TV landing page featuring a complete viewing guide for all the ways users can watch – with or without a pay-TV subscription.

Fire TV will also deploy a new Live TV row on the Fire TV home screen, which will display a wide variety of live Winter Olympics sporting events streaming on Peacock. Users will be able to click on a live stream tile and go directly into Peacock’s live stream to begin viewing. The Fire TV Feature Rotator will highlight major events from NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games, and Ways to Watch across Fire TV, the companies said.