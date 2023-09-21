Amazon Brings Generative AI to the Fire TV Experience

SEATTLE—Amazon has unveiled its most powerful Fire TV Sticks and has brought generative AI technologies to its Fire TV family with the introduction of enhanced conversational voice search using generative AI.

In addition to the all new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which offers more speed, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and 2x the storage for $59.99, Amazon said that the use of generative AI will improve search and discovery capabilities.

"With a world of content at your fingertips, sometimes the hardest thing to do is decide what to watch. Fire TV has always been great at search, but generative AI takes it to a whole new level,” said Tapas Roy, vice president of Fire TV. “We've leveraged our new large language model to create a much more natural and conversational way to find content using natural dialogue. Simply ask Alexa nuanced or even open-ended questions about anything from genres and actors, to storylines and scenes, and enter a conversation that will find you something new based on what you like—even if you don’t know what you’re looking for.”

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the first streaming media player to come with the Fire TV Ambient Experience, and features an upgraded 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, making it Amazon’s smartest and most powerful streaming stick yet. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also the industry’s first streaming stick to include support for Wi-Fi 6E, meaning customers with a compatible router can enjoy the smoothest streaming experience with lower latency, faster speeds, and less interference from other Wi-Fi-enabled devices in the home.

With ultra-cinematic, vibrant 4K Ultra HD, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, Amazon said that the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max delivers Fire TV Stick’s best visual and audio experience yet. Fire TV Stick 4K Max also features 16GB of storage, doubling the previous generation’s capacity, and enabling customers to store even more apps and games directly on the device.

In addition, the company announced the new Fire TV Stick 4K, which delivers Fire TV Stick’s best performance yet for under $50. It introduces support for Wi-Fi 6 and features an updated 1.7 GHZ quad-core processor, making it nearly 30% more powerful than the previous generation. Customers can enjoy vibrant 4K Ultra HD picture quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HLG, and HDR10+. Plus, with Alexa Home Theater, customers can wirelessly connect compatible Echo devices, for audio across multiple speakers and inputs.

Amazon has also announced a number of improvements to the Fire TV experience, most notably adding generative AI features to voice search.

The upgraded Fire TV experience materially enhances search, browse, and recommendations by combining generative AI with Fire TV's extensive entertainment content and app library—enabling customers to find and discover content in a natural, contextual, and conversational way.

The upgrade allows customers to ask Alexa nuanced or open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, helping them find what they’re looking for using natural and conversational language. Customers can ask Alexa to find content based on specific actors, directors, scenes, genres, or entitlements such as “action movies with car chases,” “comedies for a rainy day inside,” or “animated movies that are free to me.” Customers can also simply tell Alexa what they are in the mood to watch, and choose from a selection of recommendations personalized to their Fire TV profiles.

In addition to generative AI in voice search, a new “Continue Watching” row will include content from leading streaming entertainment providers including Amazon Freevee, Disney+, Hulu, Max, MGM+, Peacock, STARZ, and Tubi. The new row puts recently watched content front and center, with a focus on recency, making it easy for customers to find and stream their favorite content. Fire TV will continue to add content from streaming providers over time. The generative AI-powered voice search and new “Continue Watching” row will roll out to customers in the U.S. later this year.

Other announcements included:

New Fire TV Device Bundle—Access thousands of movies and original series with six months of MGM+, on Amazon

All-New Fire TV Soundbar—Bold sound, easy setup, and a compact design, for $119.99

Sustainable Design. The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Soundbar carry the Climate Pledge Friendly badge by achieving the Carbon Trust’s Reducing CO2 certifications.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for pre-order today on Amazon.com for $59.99. The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K is available for pre-order today on Amazon.com for $49.99. The brand-new Fire TV Soundbar is available today for $119.99.