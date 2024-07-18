Altice USA Launches $30 a Month `Entertainment TV’

NEW YORK—Altice USA’s Optimum is launching Entertainment TV, a new internet TV package of 80 plus channels for $30 a month that is available exclusively on Optimum Stream.

Optimum Stream is a Android-powered streaming device offering access to streaming apps that is available to Optimum Internet customers.

As part of the launch of Entertainment TV, the company said that it is expanding its Optimum Stream offering to nearly 1.5 million homes across markets in its West footprint, including Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, North Carolina, and Texas, with further expansion planned for later this year.

Optimum Stream is already available to all Optimum internet customers across the company’s service areas in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Priced at $30/month, Entertainment TV features 80+ top-rated channels, including A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, Food Network, Game Show Network, Great American Family, Hallmark, HGTV, Lifetime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TLC and We TV, available both live and On Demand.

It is only available through Optimum Stream. Entertainment TV customers will also have access to local news content from Optimum’s News 12 service.

The service does not include local TV channels, ESPN and other major providers of sports.

“As we continue to expand the availability of Optimum Stream in markets across our footprint, we are thrilled to introduce Entertainment TV as a new low-cost, high-quality entertainment solution for customers who are looking for a ‘sit back and relax’ viewing experience,” said Leroy Williams, chief growth and innovation officer at Optimum. “Optimum is focused on providing superior customer experiences at every touchpoint – backed by a world-class network and product set – and putting our customers at the center of everything we do. This launch demonstrates our commitment to further enhancing the Optimum TV offering and bringing customers innovative TV packages that satisfy their unique viewing habits. We know our customers want choice and flexibility, and Entertainment TV does exactly that, providing an amazing option for the entertainment content customers want to watch, all at a competitive price point.”