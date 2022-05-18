Altice to Offer 5 Gig Fiber Internet

NEW YORK—Optimum, a brand of Altice USA, has announced that it will soon be offering Optimum 5 Gig Fiber Internet, a broadband tier that the company is billing as the fastest residential fiber internet service in the New York Tri-State area with symmetrical speeds up to 5 Gig.

In addition to the new 5 Gig speed tier, Optimum is also introducing Optimum 2 Gig Fiber Internet, giving Optimum Fiber customers various multi-gig symmetrical speed options.

The new 5 Gig and 2 Gig Optimum Fiber Internet tiers will launch in parts of Long Island beginning in June and roll out across the company’s entire tri-state fiber footprint by the end of 2022.

The 5 Gig and 2 Gig Optimum Fiber Internet service is delivered over Optimum’s new 100% Fiber Internet network offering faster download speeds, greater reliability, and Smart WiFi 6 for greater whole home WiFi coverage. In addition, consumers can enjoy high resolution video streaming up to 8K and lower latency for an enhanced connectivity experience across multiple devices and for data-intensive online activities such as virtual reality applications, gaming, and more, the company reported.

“As we continue to expand our new 100% Optimum Fiber Internet network across our footprint, we are pleased to bring the fastest residential fiber internet service to the tri-state area,” explained Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei. “Customers on our Optimum Fiber network are already enjoying fast, symmetrical speeds and a reliable connectivity experience, and we look forward to bringing even faster service with more bandwidth than ever before with our 5 Gig and 2 Gig Optimum Fiber Internet speeds.”

Optimum 5 Gig Fiber Internet will be available to new customers for $180/month and 2 Gig Fiber Internet will be priced at $120/month.