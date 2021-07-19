Altice Launches New 4K Streaming Device

NEW YORK—Cable operator Altice has notably ramped up its streaming efforts with the launch of a new streaming device that will give its broadband-only customers thousands of apps and streaming services on Google Play and over 50 free live streaming channels.

"As more consumers turn to streaming content for their entertainment needs, we are pleased to introduce Stream for our Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers to bring a robust array of free, live, and subscription-based content right to their fingertips,” said Hakim Boubazine, president of telecommunications and chief operating officer. “Now, our broadband-only customers who prefer to stream content can simply rely on our new device for their favorite apps, news, and entertainment programming, and our 1 Gig customers get the benefit of receiving it free with their service.”

In launching its own streaming device, Altice joins operators like Comcast who are offering broadband customers streaming devices and beefed up streaming offerings to strengthen their broadband business as more customers cut traditional pay TV services.

The company noted that Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream will allow customers to streaming popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and Discovery+ that are preselected for easy set up; add thousands of apps available to download on Google Play; play 4K HDR and Dolby Vision content; voice search across live streaming TV and apps to find content; and stream live TV.

The 50 plus free live streaming channels available through the Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream apps include live news from News 12, i24NEWS and Cheddar News, children’s entertainment from Kabillion, lifestyle entertainment from Bon Appetit, Wired, and Reelz.

The Android-based devices use Google Assistant, allowing users to use voice commands to search for content, control their TV and smart devices, get answers to questions, plan their day, and more.

The new streaming device is available for free to Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers who select 1 Gig service or the highest broadband speed available in their service area. It is available to all other Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers for $5 per month.