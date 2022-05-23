The Weather Channel Launches Direct-to-Consumer Live Stream

ATLANTA—The Weather Channel television network has announced that it has launched a subscription-based live stream of The Weather Channel Television Network on its updated connected TV app.

This marks the first time that the network has offered its own direct-to-consumer subscription, significantly expanding access to its weather information at a time when cord cutting has reduced the reach of distribution on traditional cable video services.

The service is priced at $2.99/month for The Weather Channel's live stream and on-demand library of original programming, as well as interactive features such as local forecasts, 24/7 weather alerts, real-time maps and radars.

Viewers who have access to The Weather Channel via their cable and satellite provider can receive the same upgrades for free by authenticating their accounts using their provider credentials.

"This is a huge step for The Weather Channel television network, as we expand access to our best-in-class weather news and entertainment content," said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of The Weather Channel parent company, Allen Media Group. "Our upgraded app allows subscribers to tailor their TV viewing experience to their location and needs. As many regions in the country prepare for the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, it was very important to launch this new app experience to ensure that our life-saving weather information is available to everyone, 24/7."

The Weather Channel CTV app is currently available on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV and will be coming soon to Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex.