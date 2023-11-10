Allen Media Group to Use Ad Solutions from DatafuelX

ATLANTA—Allen Media Group (AMG) has selected DatafuelX, a specialist in analytics and technology for multi-currency, cross-platform solutions, to provide data-driven linear media plans across its networks, starting with The Weather Channel.

As part of the deal, DatafuelX's full-service SaaS platform, M3 – which was built to allow the TV ecosystem to plan and forecast against any currency and any audience – will be used by AMG to generate optimized data-driven linear media plans to achieve advertisers' advanced audience targets. This will be done through VideoAmp, the new measurement currency AMG selected for the 2023-2024 Upfront season.

Recently, AMG announced that it is the first media company to fully transact on VideoAmp currency. Now that AMG has fully transitioned to VideoAmp, The Weather Channel's Upfront currency deals will leverage VideoAmp's expansive big data set, which allows for more stable, efficient campaigns that will deliver against the audiences' agencies and brands really care about, the companies said.

With VideoAmp's measurement and datafuelX advanced inventory optimization, The Weather Channel is able to provide brand partners with best-in-class outcomes. This is a major feat because the old standard of data-driven linear campaigns being measured with panel-only data has never been able to deliver the stable, efficient, and timely results that advertisers want, the companies said.

"Marketers are increasingly becoming data-driven and desire better outcomes against the audiences that matter most to them," said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Our partnership with DatafuelX allows us to deliver precisely that to our brand partners. We are confident that with the combination of M3 and VideoAmp, we will be able to uncover the full value of our audience for our advertisers."

"The industry is poised to take advantage of the move from panel-based measurement to nearly census-based measurement that will drive more audience outcome-based selling," said Jay Amato, CEO, DatafuelX. "However, to do that well, the sell side needs a solution to forecast, optimize, and steward the deals. Our M3 platform is the only SaaS platform designed to do just that. With this partnership, AMG will be able to realize greater yield and assure buyers of the value their inventory offers."