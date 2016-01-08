All NFL Playoff Games to Be Streamed Live

LOS ANGELES—It’s playoff football time, and the NFL wants to make sure that viewers don’t miss a second, announcing that all NFL playoff games would be streamed live online and on mobile devices. Starting with the Wild Card round over the weekend, viewers were able to watch any game via a desktop, tablet, smartphone or connected TV platform.

Each network is distributing live streams of its respective games through its own sites and applications. CBS Sports has all its games, including Super Bowl 50, available on CBSSports.com, as well as the NFL on Xbox One experience. Fox’s games are available through Fox Sports Go to customers of participating pay-TV providers on PCs, tablets, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. NBC is streaming its games via NBC Sports Live Extra. ESPN’s coverage of playoff games and the 2016 Pro Bowl is streaming on WatchESPN.

All games are available on phones in the NFL Mobile from Verizon application, which works with Window, iOS and Android phones.

ESPN, Fox and NBC also are offering Spanish broadcasts of the games on TV and digital platforms.

For availability of each game, visit NFL.com/watch-nfl-games-online.