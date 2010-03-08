All Mobile Video Brings Onstream On Site

NEW YORK: Remote production specialist All Mobile Video is expanding a relationship with online firm Onstream Media with a co-located facility in New York. The two have collaborated for more than eight years, Pompano Beach, Fla.-based Onstream said.



“Together with All Mobile Video’s management, we have decided to expand our relationship by co-locating key personnel and equipment in an effort to leverage the success we have had and maximize the combined technologies of the two enterprises,” said Randy Selman, president and CEO of Onstream.



Onstream Corp. (NASDAQ: ONSM) reported a net loss of $4.3 million for the first quarter, or 10 cents a share, on revenues of $4.07 million.