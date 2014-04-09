All Mobile Video Agrees to Acquire AEG Digital Media

LOS ANGELES—All Mobile Video announced that it has entered into an agreement with AEG to purchase AEG Digital Media, a digital broadcast service business based in Los Angeles. All Mobile Video will become AMV Digital Media. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Combining the experience and assets of All Mobile Video with AEGDM’s holdings, including its Online Broadcast Center and recent facility expansion in Madrid, Spain, with AMV’s facilities in New York City and Dallas, this agreement will expand the new organization’s technical capacities, allowing full redundancy in acquisition, encoding and transport services. These additional locations will provide content providers more acquisition options.



AEGDM, launched in October, 2009, provides full-time, live linear, TV Everywhere streaming services to programmers, broadcasters and over-the-top video providers in addition to continuing to build their ad-hoc event streaming, software and product portfolio. While expanding its event and full-time services, AMV Digital Media will be making significant investments in their software platform. Building on the Live Experience Platform, which includes the Tremolo multi-angle player and the MC interactive event software, AMV Digital Media will offer enhanced support of event automation, multiple-event service platforms, and client configured event portals.



“AMV has always purchased companies within its wheelhouse, this time we went outside the box and are acquiring a group that would make our company more diverse,” said Lenny Laxer, vice president of All Mobile Video.



The company also announced that Joe Einstein, AEGDM’s vice president of operations for the past five years, will continue in that role for the new venture.



“As broadcasters expand into the digital realm, All Mobile Video and AEGDM are combining to expand their service offerings to the broadcast industry,” said Eric Duke, president of All Mobile Video. “Continuing to follow AEGDM’s broadcast-centric approach to its online streaming services will enable us to continue to grow and service a wider scope of broadcast and streaming clients.”



This expansion will bring AMV Digital Media acquisition capacity to 70 antennas, more than 100 fiber circuits, production and uplink trucks, and in-house space segment.



The transaction is expected to close in the next 30 days.