Alan Frank Wins Golden Mike Award



Alan W. Frank was honored with the 2011 Golden Mike Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America.



Over 300 radio and television figures attended the black-tie fundraiser at New York’s Plaza Hotel, which generated an estimated $300,000 to help broadcasters in desperate need.



The award was presented by Inside Edition’s Deborah Norville, Citadel Communications CEO Phil Lombardo and Broadcasters Foundation President Jim Thompson. Additional media personalities of the evening included Roger Ailes of Fox News, David Barrett of Hearst Television, Donald Graham of The Washington Post and Brian Williams of NBC Nightly News.



Frank, president and CEO of Post-Newsweek Stations, has held numerous positions in media including vice president of programming for Post-Newsweek Stations and vice president and general manager of Detroit member station WDIV-TV.



The Broadcasters Foundation also used the evening to recognize Stu Olds’ family. Olds passed away this past December and a fund established in his name has already raised over $450,000 to assist in the Foundation’s goals.



The Foundation seeks to aid colleagues who lose their livelihood because of catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen family tragedy.



