Al Jazeera Media Network Launches Global Distribution With Help of Globecast

PARIS—Al Jazeera Media Network (AJMN) and Globecast have extended an 18-year relationship with the launch of a new, comprehensive global distribution solution of the broadcaster’s suite of channels on multiple delivery platforms.

The pair began working together in 2006 with the launch of Al Jazeera English. Globecast now provides AJMN with a comprehensive suite of managed distribution services, including include global satellite distribution on five continents, along with terrestrial distribution to affiliates and a back-up cloud OTT platform for its suite of channels, Globecast said.

"Our partnership with Al Jazeera Media Network has been a journey of mutual growth and learning,” said Giorgio Giacomini, managing director for MENA at Globecast. “Their unrivalled technical expertise has consistently pushed us to innovate and excel, and we've learned as much from them as we've given. This has been instrumental in developing this next-generation solution."

Designed to maximize quality of service backed by reliable, round-the-clock supervision and support using a dedicated and resilient infrastructure with seamless switching capabilities, the setup will achieve a high level of availability and control that enables Globecast to manage and make any requested change in line with the priorities of AJMN, it said.

"Working closely with Globecast allows us to deliver our content with utmost confidence, knowing that their expertise and technical prowess will maintain the broadcast quality our audience expects,” said Ahmed Al-Fahad, executive director of technology and network operations at Al Jazeera Media Network. "Their dedicated infrastructure, along with the seamless distribution and management services, is now vital for our continued success on a global scale.”

