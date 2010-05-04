AKG Offers Rebates on 700 MHz Wireless Mics

NORTHRIDGE, CALIF.: AKG, the Austrian microphone and headphone specialist, is offering rebates on wireless 700 MHz mic systems through June 30. The FCC reallocated spectrum in the 700 MHz band, rendering some certain wireless systems tuned to those frequencies obsolete. AKG, a subsidiary of Harman, said 700 MHz wireless mic systems do not have be prohibited by the FCC to qualify for the rebate.



“Whether you’re updating or replacing your 700 MHz wireless microphone system, AKG Acoustics USA is offering rebates of up to $500 when you purchase either a new AKG wireless microphone system or a new AKG receiverand one or more new AKG transmitters from an AKG authorized dealer, and you trade in your existing 700 MHz [698-806MHz] wireless receivers and transmitters. Trade-ins do not need to be AKG products, but

they do need to be compatible components,” the company’s rebate announcement states.



More details and the breakdown of rebate values are available via an application form provided by Harman International.

-- Deborah D. McAdams