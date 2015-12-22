AJA Video Systems Joins ASPEN Community

TORONTO—The ASPEN Community is welcoming another manufacturer under its roof, as AJA Video Systems is the latest member to join the coalition. The ASPEN Community is a group of manufacturers and end users who are adopting the ASPEN framework for building state of the art IP facilities.

ASPEN, short for Adaptive Sample Picture ENcapsulation, is an open format that meet real-world requirements of an IP-centric facility while leveraging proven MPEG2-TS standards. It provides a framework for transporting separated video, audio and metadata as independent IP multicast streams.

AJA is a manufacturer of digital video acquisition, interface, conversion and desktop systems for broadcast, production and post-production. It joins other companies like For-A, Evertz, ChyronHego, Ross Video, Vizrt and more as part of the ASPEN Community.