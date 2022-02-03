AJA Video Introduces Io X3 Thunderbolt 3 Video, Audio I/O

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems today introduced Io X3, a Thunderbolt 3-connected video and audio I/O device offering HDR and SDR 2K/HD capture and output via 3G-SDI and HDMI.

Small, rugged and easy to transport, Io X3 enables high-quality HDR I/O up to 2K/HD 60p on compatible Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or PC hosts running professional video and audio applications, the company said.

"Today’s production environments demand increased content volume with fast turnaround, and the predominance of HD-centric workflows require[s] flexible tools to support timely delivery of that material,” said Nick Rashby, company president. “Io X3 simplifies complexities of video and audio workflows by providing teams with an affordable and high-quality solution for Thunderbolt 3-connected I/O on SDI and HDMI or multichannel I/O over SDI, helping video professionals at home, on site or in studio work more efficiently and with greater ease.”

Io X3 features include:

Dual Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports connect with modern Mac or PC laptops and desktop workstations and support daisy chain functionality

HDR support across SDI and HDMI ports

Four 3G-SDI bi-directional connections support single-, dual- or multi-link workflows up to 2K/HD p60 YCbCr 10-bit or p30 RGB 12-bit

HDMI 1.4b I/O up to 2K/HD p60 YCbCr 10-bit or p30 RGB 12-bit I/O; HDR via 2.0 spec implementation

Multiviewer functionality for displaying up to four inputs for streaming workflows on a single HDMI reference monitor

The latest macOS Monterey and Windows 11 support and compatibility across both Apple M1 chip or Intel based systems

Optional rackmount kit for efficient rack mounting of two devices side by side, enabling up to eight channels of HD I/O in 1RU

Eight-channel analog audio I/O via DB25 connection

Analog audio ports are switchable between input and output, enabling users to swap between eight channels in or out or split connectivity between four inputs and four outputs

Up to 16-channels of embedded audio on each SDI port and up to 8-channels on HDMI

3.5mm stereo analog audio connection for headphones

Dedicated reference, TLC input and LTC output connections

RS-422 control port for tape-based workflows

Runs quiet for critical monitoring environments where silence is required

Includes AJA drivers and software plug-ins with support for Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Creative Cloud, Avid Media Composer, Telestream Wirecast and OBS

Three-year AJA warranty and technical support.

Available now via AJA’s reseller network, the Io X3 has a manufacturer suggested retail price of $1,500.