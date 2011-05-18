AJA Touts Growth, Unveils New Gear

RED founder Ted Schilowitz joins AJA President Nick Rashby to discuss the Ki Pro recorder.

Nick Rashby, president of AJA Video Systems told an NAB Show press breakfast, "Last year was another big growth year for AJA with 35-percent year-on-year growth from 2010 and this year looks to be a similar year of exponential growth."



Since AJA's Ki Pro recorder was the first ProRes solution recommended for the Red Epic Camera, RED Digital Cinema's Ted Schilowitz joined Rashby to expound on the recorder's use in feature film production.



AJA announced the launch of FS2, a universal frame synchronizer and converter with two completely independent channels that builds on the success of its FS1 by adding dual-channel features in a streamlined 1 RU chassis, and the new 4K Mode for the KONA 3G multiformat capture card.



Also at the NAB Show, AJA unveiled its new Hi5-Fiber Mini-Converter and four new models of the FiDO family of SDI/Optical Fiber Mini-Converters. Hi5-Fiber converts HD/SD-SDI over single mode 1310 nm ST-style Fiber Optic cable to drive HDMI monitors, and FiDO (Fiber Digital Optical) is a family of nine SDI/Optical Fiber converters that enables the transport of SDI, HD-SDI and 3G SDI over distances of up to 10 kilometers. © 2011 NAB



