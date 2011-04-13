AJA shows dual-channel ‘Swiss Army Knife’
AJA Video Systems debuted its second-generation universal frame synchronizer and converter, the FS2, with two completely independent channels that can be used separately or together, all in a compact 1RU frame. Each FS2 video channel supports virtually any input or output: analog component or composite, 3G/HD/SD-SDI, Dual-Link and HDMI I/O — and each channel has its own still store, keyer and video proc amp/color corrector.
The FS2 offers dual independent streams with full input and output signal routing and dual 16 channel audio processors.
